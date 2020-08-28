At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Bryant Police Department received a call of a Bryant School District bus that had driven off the road just past the Mills Park and Shobe Road intersection, traveling at a low rate of speed.
According to a Facebook post by the department, 11 children were on the bus at the time of the accident.
No other vehicles were involved, a Bryant Public Schools statement said.
Bryant Public Schools was notified that the bus driver, identified by the police department as Kimberly Rogers, was detained at the scene. The department post said she was "noticeably impaired" while speaking to the responding officer. She was taken to the department. After a series of tests, it was determined she was under the influence of prescription drugs.
Rogers was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving and 11 counts of endangering the welfare of minors.
None of the students on the bus were injured or harmed in any way. All of the students were transferred to an alternate bus and arrived home safely, the district said.
“Bryant Public Schools takes this matter very seriously,” the district said in a statement. “We are committed to the health and safety of our students at school and while traveling to and from school on the bus. This incident does not represent the district’s many bus driving professionals who safely deliver students to school and home every day.”
Bryant Public Schools has said it will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in this matter.
The district added it plans to address the issue with the bus driver as a personnel matter and therefore will not be able to comment further at this time.
As of press time, Rogers remains in custody at the Saline County Detention Center.