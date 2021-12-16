A Bryant bus driver who was arrested following an incident Wednesday is facing charges of DWI- drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Benton Police Department.
Benton Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Boone and the South Service Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers had received reports that the driver, Juanita Criswell, 54, of Benton, was driving recklessly and not allowing children off the bus.
Criswell left the scene in a separate bus and BNPD officers conducted a traffic stop soon after, where it was determined she would be charged, according to a news release.
Criswell is being held at the Saline County Jail until a scheduled bond hearing Friday. The investigation remains ongoing.
In a message to parents, Bryant School District officials said they are also investigating the incident.
"We are conducting our own investigation and are fully cooperating with the Benton Police Department. Student safety is our highest priority and we will thoroughly investigate this matter," according to district officials.