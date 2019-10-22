EDITOR' NOTE: This story has been corrected to read that the child was struck by a vehicle and not the school bus.
Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded today to the intersection of Arch Street and Honeysuckle Drive in East End after a child was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The 8-year-old child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the SCSO.
The child reportedly arrived at the bus stop after the bus had left. The driver had turned around and was returning to pick up the child when the child crossed the street.
Traylor confirmed the child was struck by a vehicle as the child crossed the street once the bus returned to the stop.