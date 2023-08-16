Benton Police charged a 61-year-old man in connection with a possible threat against Angie Grant Elementary late Tuesday/ early Wednesday.
featured
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with Angie Grant Elementary incident
- Saline Courier Staff Report
-
- Updated
Latest News
- UPDATE: Man charged in connection with Angie Grant Elementary incident
- 10U Sox runner-up in Ripken World Series
- Benton prepares for biggest Amplify Fest yet
- Donnie Burks honored by BAMM for decades of work
- Under the Lights
- Benton big, versatile, deep; looking for consistency
- Sox reach semis again, vie for 2nd straight WS title
- Panthers 2nd in Hot Springs
Most Popular
Articles
- Local card shop hosts collectibles show at Benton Event Center
- Benton prepares for biggest Amplify Fest yet
- Donnie Burks honored by BAMM for decades of work
- UPDATE: Man charged in connection with Angie Grant Elementary incident
- Under the Lights
- Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Benton
- Bryant City Engineer discusses flooding issues in Oak Glenn subdivision
- Vinyl Convention comes to Benton on Aug. 12
- Family files federal lawsuit against Saline County officials following 2022 death on I-30
- LULAC: I-30 death 'egregious' violation of civil rights