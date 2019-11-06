Two people died during an accident today on Interstate 30, according to an Arkansas State Police official.
A commercial carrier vehicle reportedly veered out of its lane and struck a car that had been pulled over by a Bryant police officer, according to Bill Sadler, spokesperson for Arkansas State Police.
The two people in the vehicle were killed as a result of the crash, Sadler added.
According to a statement released by the Bryant Police Department, Officer Seth Wakefield conducted a routine traffic stop after noticing the vehicle had "defective equipment."
At time of the stop, Wakefield was "working the DWI Task Force." The task force is state funded and allows officers to look for any individuals who might be driving while impaired.
The vehicle was pulled over on the inside lane next to the center median wall. Once the stop was completed, Wakefield returned to his patrol unit.
It was then both vehicles, the patrol car and the vehicle on the stop, were struck by an 18-wheeler, which resulted in two fatalities.
Wakefield sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Saline Memorial Hospital.
"Our hearts are sadden by a tragic event that has taken place. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved and to our officer and his family," according to the statement.
After the accident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m., Interstate 30 eastbound at Exit 123 was shut down for hours, causing severe delays.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
The deaths are the 417th and 418th on Arkansas roadways this year, according to ASP. The fatal accident is also the 392nd in 2019.
More information of the accident will be released at it becomes available.