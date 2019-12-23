The Bryant Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting at the Greens Apartment Complex this evening.
According to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department, officers were originally called to the apartment complex for a report of a suicidal person.
At the scene, the person shot a female officer and the other officers then shot and killed the suspect, Crowson said.
The officer who was injured was airlifted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is unknown at this point, Crowson said.
Police have not released the name of the officer or the other person involved at this time. Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation.