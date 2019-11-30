A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested today after a "lengthy standoff," according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
John E. Grable is a suspect in a shooting that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. today. During the incident, several individuals were injured.
At this time, all of the victims are at area hospitals in serious condition, but are expected to recover, said Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the SCSO.
Grable was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. after a lengthy standoff involving SCSO deputies and detectives, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police.
No one was injured during the capture of Grable, Traylor said.
Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright expressed his appreciation to Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins and Col. Bill Bryant with Arkansas State Police for their assistance.