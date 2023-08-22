Two suspects in a fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Bryant were arrested later that evening in Houston, Texas, according to a news release from the Bryant Police Department.
UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Bryant shooting
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
