During his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state has passed the 1 million vaccine mark.
That number includes Federal programs within the state.
Hutchinson shared Arkansas Department of Health data showing 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 258,383 cumulative cases. Active confirmed cases fell by 83 to 1,527 with 252,393 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 120 to 70,563 with 736 active and 68,700 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by five to 4,433 and the number of probable deaths were reduced by two to 1,114.
Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 173 with 40 on ventilators.
The state received results for 3,315 PCR tests and 1,150 antigen tests.
Hutchinson said testing is at a moderate level. He added those who do not have symptoms or a reason for concern do not get tested.
Saline County has had 11,677 cumulative cases — 8,671 confirmed cases and 3,006 probable cases. Active cases are at 67 — 44 confirmed and 23 probable. There have been 11,445 recoveries — 8,489 confirmed and 2,956 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,918,172 cases and 543,730 deaths.