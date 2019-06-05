The Saline County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that was killed during a single car accident at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The accident occurred in the 900 block of West Colonel Glenn Road.
Megan Sellers, 25, of Little Rock died as a result of the accident, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the SCSO.
Two other adults who were involved in the accident were transported to a Little Rock Hospital after sustaining injuries that were not life threatening. One of the occupants remains hospitalized, Traylor added.
"Detectives have examined the vehicle and their investigation continues," Traylor said.