Two people who were killed during an accident today on Interstate 30 have been identified.
A FedEx commercial carrier vehicle reportedly veered out of its lane and struck a Nissan car that had been pulled over by a Bryant police officer, according to Bill Sadler, spokesperson for Arkansas State Police.
According to a statement released by the Bryant Police Department, Officer Seth Wakefield conducted a routine traffic stop on the vehicle while working on the DWI Task Force.
The vehicle was pulled over on the inside lane next to the center median wall. Once the stop was completed, Wakefield returned to his patrol unit. It was then when both vehicles, the patrol car and the vehicle on the stop, were struck by an 18-wheeler, which resulted in two fatalities, according to the Bryant Police Department.
As a result of the crash, the truck and the Nissan car caught fire, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.
Adriana Greenwood, 23, of Pointblank, Texas, and Treylin Cranford, 19, of Little Rock, who were both killed during the crash were passengers in the car. The driver Andre Harris, 19, of Pointblank, Texas was injured.
Wakefield and Roshannon Dunnigan, 37, of Shreveport, Louisiana, were also injured.
Both the Bryant Police Department and FedEx shared kind words for the individuals involved.
"Our hearts are sadden by a tragic event that has taken place. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved and to our officer and his family," according to the Bryant Police Department.
FedEx officials say the business is "cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time. "
“First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individuals involved in this incident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time,” according to a statement.