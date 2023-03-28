Saline County has partnered with the City of Benton, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, First United Methodist Church-Benton, the local VFW chapter and the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter to host a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony.
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at Courthouse on Thursday
