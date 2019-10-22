Saline County Safe Haven will be hosting a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. today on the Saline County Courthouse Lawn to honor victims of domestic violence.
During the ceremony, attendees will be able to view the Clothesline Project by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The display is comprised of T-shirts made that represent each of the 44 people who died as a result of domestic violence in 2018, said Terah Whitley, shelter service director for Saline County Safe Haven.
There will also be an artist exhibition of pieces created by Ramona Magda, a local artist and domestic violence survivor.
Three survivors are scheduled to share attendees their stories.
Saline County Safe Haven hosts the vigil each year in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Whitley said the vigil impacts people since many are not aware of how many victims lose their lives to domestic violence.
"There are way too many victims," Whitley said.
She hopes the event brings awareness to domestic violence and encourages people to work together to lower the number of victims.