Three counties, including Saline, along with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are conducting a virtual location public hearing regarding preferred alternatives for the Southwest Trail pedestrian and bicycle path.
The proposed 60-mile recreation trail is set connect the cities of Hot Springs and Little Rock, specifically, two federally controlled properties — the Central High School National Historic Site and Hot Springs National Park. Between these two properties, the trail will cross the Old River Bridge in Saline County. It will also include the Arkansas River Trail System.
Both Pulaski and Garland counties are also involved in the project.
According to a press release from the Garver Engineering Firm, public input is being sought via virtual hearings at SWTrail.TransportationPlanRoom.com from July 12 to Aug. 26.
The public is invited and encouraged to visit the site during the scheduled dates to view project information and offer comments.
The virtual hearing will include pre-recorded presentations, the Environmental Assessment, study information, exhibits and interactive maps. A comment form will also be available on the site.
Interested parties with limited internet access who would like to submit an oral recorded comment regarding the study may call 501-823-0730. Written statements may be sent to Hetzel at Garver Engineering, located at 4701 Northshore Dr., North Little Rock, AR 72118.
Emails regarding the project should be directed to PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com.
All requests must be made fours days prior to the public hearing end date. Those needing accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act are encouraged to reach out by phone, e-mail or regular mail.