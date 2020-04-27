Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas have surpassed the 3,000 mark and is currently at 3,001 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Among those, 987 have recovered and 50 have died, bringing the active positive cases to 1,964 for the Natural State.
In Saline County, 55 positive cases are currently active while 32 have recovered and 866 have tested negative for the illness.
There also is still one death in the county.
Statewide, 39,551 tests have been administered with 36,550 returning negative.
Nationwide, more than 967,000 cases have been confirmed with 107,060 recoveries and nearly 55,000 deaths.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Saturday that no schools in Arkansas will hold traditional graduation ceremonies for high school seniors before July 1.
Hutchinson said he has received many calls from parents of high school graduates wanting to know if the ceremonies could be held.
“I am very sympathetic because I have a granddaughter who is a high school senior,” he said.
He explained that large gatherings, like graduation ceremonies, are the perfect place to spread COVID-19 among a large group.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said he understands it is the time of year people hold ceremonies.
“We celebrate the accomplishments of these students,” Key said.
He added that with graduations people travel from across the state and even from out of state to attend. In a situation like that, he believes it’s not possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As July 1 approaches, Key said he and his department will look at whether it will be safe to go forward with ceremonies or if the restriction will need to be extended.
He is asking schools not to plan traditional ceremonies before July 1.
“We know that may be too late for some and some communities want to go ahead and do something at the normal time,” Key said.
The department is permitting nontraditional celebrations, such as video or remote ceremonies. All ceremonies or celebrations must abide by social distancing and gathering guidelines.
The Department of Education will be accepting proposals from Arkansas schools to evaluate their nontraditional graduation plans.
Key plans to work with the health department to ensure any nontraditional graduations are in line guidelines.
More detail will be sent to superintendents about how they can submit plans.
“This provides certainty for schools that they know there is a time in the future they can look forward to,” Key said.
In answer to a question, Key said private schools still have to follow the same social distancing and gathering guidelines as public schools.
He also spoke about the new school year beginning in the fall. Key said there are teams looking into contingency plans if COVID-19 lingers or returns, but the goal is to have students back in school. Key intends to present plans to Hutchinson in the next few weeks.
Hutchinson and Key said just like the decision will be made in fall, the decision to close schools earlier this year was made based on listening to school superintendents and the data they received.
There are several announcements scheduled to begin Wednesday on reopening sectors of the state.
No briefing was held Sunday. Hutchinson will speak to the media today at 1:30 p.m. with updates regarding COVID-19.