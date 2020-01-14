A proposed millage rate increase for the Harmony Grove was approved by voters.
A total of 551 people voted in the election with 55.37 percent (304 voters) casting a ballot in favor of the increase and 44.63 percent (245 people) voted against the increase. Two of the ballots were blank, according to Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.
After receiving the results, Superintendent Health Bennett took to Facebook to express his appreciation.
"Thank you to all those that voted and put all of our students first for years to come," Bennett said.
With the increase of 2.8 mills, the district's rate will now be set at 44.6 mills.
With money generated from the increase, as well as $2.6 million in partnership funds from the state, the district hopes to build a 35,000-square-foot addition.
This addition will include nine classrooms, science labs, a media center, library, principal's office, nurses' station, resource classrooms, band and choir rooms, as well as areas for students who need various forms of therapy.
To make room for the addition, a building that currently houses band and choir rooms and the in-school suspension room will be demolished.
As well as the addition, the district plans to make improvements to solve flooding issues and to add security measures including safety doors across the district, Bennett added.
This is the second time district officials have pursued a millage increase in the past six months. The initial attempts at raising the millage failed in September by a vote of 188-172.