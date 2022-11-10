On Election Night, Benton voters approved an ordinance which sets the terms for members of the Benton City Council to be four-year terms. The ordinance passed with 60.16 percent of the votes and 5,994 total votes. There were 3,970 votes against the ordinance, 39.84 percent.
Voters approves ordinance for four-year council terms
