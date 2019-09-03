Residents living in the Harmony Grove School District may begin voting in a special election today. The only item on the ballot is a proposed millage increase.
Residents can vote early from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Sept. 6 and 9 at the Benton Vote Here Center.
On Sept. 10, voting will take place at the Haskell Fire Department from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If voters approved the millage, the district's rate will be set at 45.60 mills and the millage increase is scheduled to sunset in 30 years.
The district currently has $2.5 million from the state for the high school addition. The money generated from the millage will offset the approximately $9.5 to $10 million needed for the construction, said Harmony Grove Superintendent Heath Bennett.
The addition will include a band and choir hall, physics and chemistry labs, a library and nine new classrooms as well as rooms for speech therapy, occupation and physical therapy. The space will also feature resource rooms, a counselor's office, principal's office and nurses station. There are also plans to resolve flooding issues, Bennett said.
If the increase is approved, the addition is expected to open in August 2022.
More on this information is available on the district's website at harmonygrovesd.org or on the Harmony Grove High School Facebook page.
Voters may view at sample ballot at the Saline County Clerk's office or by going to www.voterview.org.