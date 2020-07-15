Retail giant and Arkansas-grown Walmart has announced it will require all shoppers to wear masks at all its stores across the nation beginning July 20. The announcement was made today.
The mandate includes all Sam's Club locations as well.
"We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC," the retailers' chief operating officers said.
The decision was made only days after CEO Doug McMillon said a mask mandate in all stores was "obviously something that's on our minds."
According to Dacona Smith, COO, about 65 percent of the retailer's 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate regarding face coverings.
In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced that cities can take the reins when it comes to enforcing masks in public places. Currently a number of cities have started to enforce face coverings across the state.
"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus and priority has been and continues to be on the health and safety of our associates, members and customers," Smith said. "As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number of types of face covering mandates being implemented."
Since Friday, Arkansas has seen a severe spike with more than 2,900 new cases and 18 additional deaths — including a new one-day total of more than 1,000 cases.
"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Smith said. "According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don't have symptoms and don't know they are infected, it's critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and to social distance."
Near the start of the pandemic in the U.S., Walmart announced it would be changing its store hours as a result, which would allow overnight employees to restock shelves.
Walmart has also created a new role as health ambassador, which will be a person stations near the entrances to remind customers of the new requirements.
"Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customer," Smith added. "The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at the store without a face covering and try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20."
Walmart also announces, as an addition to the mandate, that all stores will now have one entrance.
Sam's Club employees will follow the same process with members while politely reminding them of the requirements to wear face coverings.
Aside from Walmart, Best Buy and Starbucks started making all customers wear masks Wednesday.