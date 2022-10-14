Benton officers responded to the U.S. 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers, Benton officers said.
Warrants issued in gas station shootout
