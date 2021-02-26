Benton Utilities has notified its customers that the recent water conservation efforts have been so successful that the conservation order has been lifted.
“At this time, we are pleased to announce the lifting of the conservation request,” BU said in statement regarding the issue. “It will continue to help us if we follow the previous time periods for heavy use, but we're glad to say that we are back to normal operating capacity.”
BU also added that while it is still working on a few leaks that have been recently discovered, the leaks will only have isolated effects rather than system-wide.
“We offer our sincere appreciation for all of you, and please let us know if your water service is not back to 'normal,'” BU said.
While the boil order remains in place, BU stated that progress is being made on that front and hopes it will be lifted soon.
BU has been submitting a number of water samples to the Arkansas Department of Health Public Health Lab over the past few days with promising results.
“The second 15 samples (submitted on Feb. 24) have been tested and passed,” BU said. “The third and final 15 samples (submitted on Feb. 25) have been collected and submitted,” BU said. “We expect test results (Friday). We are (so) ready to share the good news with you when it comes. We know you are ready too.”
Customers have also been advised that they may see black specs in their water due to to the fact that sediment has been stirred up in the water line, but that there is adequate residual chlorine to ensure the safety of the water for consumption.
BU also extended its thanks to the city of Benton, the Southwest Water Users Association, the Salem Water Association users and users in the cities of Bauxite, Haskell and Traskwood.