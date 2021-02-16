During his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the number of new cases is down because testing is down due to the snow that hit the state making it difficult for people to get tested.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 94 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the number of confirmed cumulative cases to 248,445. Active cases dropped by 1,027 to 6,423 with 237,766 recovered.
Probable cases increased by 83 to 65,080 cumulative cases. The number of probable active cases went down by 363 to 2,681.
Hutchinson was pleased the combined active cases are below 10,000 for the first time in awhile.
Confirmed deaths rose by 11 to 4,233 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,054.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 638 with 110 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,490 PCR tests and 742 antigen.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 24, Jefferson with 18, Pulaski with 18, Lonoke with 15 and Benton with 14.
Saline County has had 11,194 cumulative cases — 8,400 confirmed and 2,794 probable. Active cases are at 398 — 268 confirmed and 130 probable. There have been 10,633 recoveries — 7,994 confirmed and 2,639 probable. The county had had 161 deaths — 136 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,731,625 cases with 487,495 deaths.
The full story on the briefing will be in Wednesday’s edition of The Saline Courier.