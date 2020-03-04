Saline County's own Barbara Womack Webb will be joining the Arkansas Supreme Court as an associate justice in Position 4.
“I am honored by the responsibility the voters have entrusted in me," Webb said in a news release after her victory on Tuesday. "My nearly four decades of experience in Arkansas law — from private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to now associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court — has prepared me for this moment."
Webb won the race over Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch with 54 percent of the vote.
In Saline County, she took 52.89 percent of the vote to Welch's 47.11 percent. She received 11,890 votes.
Webb previously served 12 years as a law judge and is currently the chief law judge at the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. She has served as a special associate justice for the Arkansas Supreme Court.
She served on the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Arkansas State Crime Lab Board, Arkansas Coalition for Juvenile Justice and the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Terrorism Task Force.
Webb graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Little Rock and received her license in 1982.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Webb as Saline County circuit judge in late 2017. She filled the seat of former Judge Bobby McCallister.
At the time, she said she was honored by the governor's confidence in her. She was the first woman appointed as a circuit judge in the county.
Webb was also the first woman elected prosecutor in Saline County.
She is married to the chair of the Arkansas Republican Party, Doyle Webb.
"I am thankful for the countless volunteers who have invigorated this campaign across the State of Arkansas," Barbara Webb said. "From Chicot to Benton, Miller to Craighead, and every place in-between, the people of Arkansas have given us all a great reminder of their hospitality and desire for a fair Supreme Court. I look forward to being that fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust.”