The fifth annual Dale Mize Memorial Wild Game Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 14, at First United Methodist Church of Benton in the Christian Life Center.
While the event originally began to help pay down the church's debts, Committee Chair Bill McKee said this year's dinner will benefit the youth and children's ministry.
"We are going to be able to do more missions and ministry in the community and beyond," said Director of Youth Ministries Daniel Curry.
The money will be used for Vacation Bible School, local and community missions and state missions.
McKee said everyone who signs up to have a booth will offer a different wild game option. He expects to have 10 to 12 booths. He believes there will be duck, venison, wild hog and even shark.
For the less adventurous, there will be hot dogs, chicken and barbecue. They also plan to serve side dishes and dessert.
"Whatever game you want to try, go to that booth," Curry said.
During the dinner, there will be a silent and live auction. The live auction will feature a painting by local artist Matt Coburn, a mini-petite red double doodle puppy, a custom knife and a half day guided trout fishing trip at Lobo Landing on the Little Red River.
Tom Baxley will call the auction.
The silent auction includes items such as camping equipment and canoe rentals.
Donations for the live a silent auction are still being accepted. Anyone interested in making a donation can call the church office at 501-778-3601.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a weekend at a cabin on the White River and a Browning A5 camouflage 12-gage shotgun. Raffle tickets are $10 each and the winners do not have to be present.
Live music will be performed by Mike Stramiello and Matt Moseley. McKee said their music is country.
There will be crafts for children during the event, which is meant to be family oriented.
Curry said it is a chance for the community to experience something new. He added that it is not just a FUMC event, it is for the whole community.
Curry said the funds from the event will help the youth department guide children to develop the foundations of a relationship with Jesus.
Tickets to the dinner are $10 each or $30 per family up to six people. They can be purchased at the church or online through a link on the event Facebook page.
Tickets will also be sold at the door.
The event committee wants people to know everyone is welcome.