First United Methodist Church Benton will postpone its annual Dale Mize Memorial Wild Game Dinner until September 26 as a precaution due to concerns about the coronavirus.
"We are still committed to raising these funds for the youth of this church, but the health of those in attendance is more important," Committee member Josh Briggs said. "We look forward to continuing this wonderful event in September."
The family oriented dinner will feature a variety of both wild and tame meat offerings including deer, chicken, pheasant and shark.
The committee plans to offer crafts for children, a raffle, and live and silent auctions.
More information will be available about the dinner closer to the rescheduled date.