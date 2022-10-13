Benton officers responded to Tyndall Park on the evening of Sept. 20 for reports of shots fired stemming from a disturbance at the East entrance of the park among several individuals.
Latest News
- Woman arrested in connection with park shooting
- Unbeaten Cards visit Hall on homecoming
- Lady Panthers sweep again
- Benton Community Services Commiteee discusses taxing Airbnb rentals
- Chamber to honor first responders with lunch
- Bryant Fire Department to host Fire Fest
- Houston selects Stanford for next level
- Bryant pulls back to even with win over LH
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant man arrested in connection with shooting
- Survivor shares story of early detection
- Miners fall on road, lose quarterback
- Cards run past Pirates
- Bryant School Board approves architectural contracts
- Benton basketball transfer turning heads
- Panthers pound Eagles on homecoming
- BHS students to be honored with Panther Pride awards
- I-30 construction to cause overnight highway closures
- Library to offer Local Author Showcase