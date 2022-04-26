A Benton woman was killed during a fire in her home on East North Street.
Benton first responders arrived at the home at approximately 7:45 p.m. April 13 after receiving a call about the fire.
The caller told police he was driving by and stopped to make sure everyone was out of the home. He told police he entered the backyard of the residence and broke two windows to try to locate anyone who might have been inside. After calling out multiple times, the caller did not believe anyone was inside and tried to remove the dogs from the back porch when Benton firefighters arrived.
The victim, who police have identified as Sandra Simpson, 45, of Benton, was located int the southwest corner of the residence, according to a Benton police report.
One of Simpson's dog was also killed during the fire.
According to Benton Fire Marshal Craig Hill, the fire was located in the front of the house and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Though foul play is not suspected, the fire is still being investigated by Benton detectives.