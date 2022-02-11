A Saline County man and woman have been arrested by Arkansas State Police Special Agents in connection with the death of a child and injuries sustained to a second child, according to Arkansas State Police.
Halee Quantz, 24, and Roy Preston Ross, 23, are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery.
Quantz is the mother of both children, according to ASP.
Haskell police officers and emergency medical responders were called to a residence at 160 North Monroe Street in Haskell Tuesday morning where a 4-year old-boy was found injured and unresponsive. As the child was being transported to a Little Rock hospital, local police contacted the ASP Criminal Investigation Division requesting a criminal investigation begin, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, ASP special agents discovered a second child from the home in Haskell had sustained serious injuries. The 10-month-old boy was later placed into Arkansas Department of Human Services custody, according to a news release.
Hospital personnel contacted state police Thursday to report the 4-year-old child had died.
Quantz and Ross were taken into custody late Thursday by ASP and are being held at the Saline County Detention Center.