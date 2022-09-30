A woman who threw her child from a vehicle on Interstate 30, causing the child’s death, pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Whitney Turner-Tyson entered a guilty plea Friday to murder in the first degree. Saline County Circuit Judge Ken Casady sentenced Turner-Tyson, 32, to 40 years imprisonment in the Division of Correction, according to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
