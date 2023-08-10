A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Benton on Thursday.
featured
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Benton
- Saline Courier Staff Report
-
-
Latest News
- Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Benton
- 2 Benton teens receive Congressional Medals for personal excellence
- Lady Cards to put in work for 2023
- Speedy Sategna invokes track prowess for football
- Jefferson named to O’Brien preseason watch list
- LULAC: I-30 death 'egregious' violation of civil rights
- Saline County hires new OEM director, county attorney
- Bryant edges Bombers, advances to WS Bracket
Most Popular
Articles
- Tax-free weekend returns Saturday and Sunday for back-to-school shopping
- Family files federal lawsuit against Saline County officials following 2022 death on I-30
- 2 arrested in connection with string of Benton vehicle break ins
- Former Benton resident ‘Cactus’ Vick topic of Saline County Historic Society presentation
- Vinyl Convention comes to Benton on Aug. 12
- Young but experienced Bryant looks to compete
- Saline County scenic spots set the stage for upcoming Arkansas PBS series 'Mystery League'
- Bryant edges Bombers, advances to WS Bracket
- Lady Miners return experience, depth
- LULAC: I-30 death 'egregious' violation of civil rights