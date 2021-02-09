After an 11-month hiatus, Woodgrill Buffet, located at 1916 Congo Rd. in Benton, will reopen Thursday.
Owner Elgin Hamner is excited to have it reopening.
"We are at a place we have got to jump back in and get people back to work," he said.
While it has been closed, the restaurant has been cleaned and disinfected. Hamner said it is ready to comply with all regulations.
He feels the time the buffet has closed has allowed the country to learn more about the virus and begin the rollout for the vaccine. He sees this as the right time to open.
Hamner said Woodgrill stayed in touch with diners while it was closed. They have told him they are excited for it to resume service.
The buffet will continue to be self-serve. Hand sanitizer will be available at the buffet. Masks will be required when people enter and when they are at the buffet. They will also be providing disposable gloves for diners to wear while they are selecting their food. Trash cans will be set up to throw away the gloves when diners finish serving themselves.
Hamner believes even after the pandemic ends, the gloves will remain an option for diners.
Woodgrill Buffet will be changing out the utensils for serving every 30 minutes. The state only requires they be changed once an hour.
The floor is marked to keep a 6-foot distance between those selecting food and all the tables have been spaced 6 feet apart.
Instead of having people crowd in the entry while they wait for the chance to be seated, diners will wait in their vehicles to be called.
Hamner emphasized how important it is to protect customers and staff. He said they are doing their part to not the spread of the virus. He wants customers and staff to feel safe.
He said restaurants have only been found to be responsible for 3 percent of the spread.
"We want everyone to know their health and safety is our priority," Hamner said.
Hamner is proud of the quality and value Woodgrill offers for diners. It offers more than 20 proteins and 40 to 50 vegetable choices.
"I believe our restaurant gives as many or more healthy choices as any in the state," Hamner said.
He added if someone is looking for healthy or unhealthy, they can find something at Woodgrill. They make the vegetables fresh.
"We have kind of got it all," Hamner said.
The chocolate fountain is still available. There will be items already prepared with chocolate, such as strawberries, pineapples, cakes and cookies. Cotton candy will be prebagged.
After 4 p.m. each day its open, Woodgrill will offer cook-to-order sirloin steaks and ribs.
It also offers to-go and catering.
They are adding an online ordering feature.
For the grand opening, the mascot, Willie, will be on hand to interact with children.
Woodgrill plans to be open from 10:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.