After meeting the fundraising and donation goal at the Faithful to the Fatherless Banquet earlier this year, Second Chance Youth Ranch is in the process of adding a pool and community center for the children who stay at the ranch.
Director Rachel Hubbard believes that meeting the $300,000 goal is "incredible."
"We have always been a loving, stable home for kids," she said.
For a long time, the ranch has wanted to add more amenities for the children.
Hubbard wants a child's stay at the ranch to be an experience they remember for the rest of their life.
Second Chance Youth Ranch, along with Destiny Foster Homes, provides family style residential homes for foster children and teens who need a safe place to stay, according to the organization's website.
Each child lives with a set of parents and receive therapeutic services to help them heal from past trauma.
Originally, Hubbard said Second Chance focused on teens because they are harder to place. Now the focus is on sibling groups to ensure siblings are able to stay together.
Hubbard said many of the children who come to the ranch have never really gotten to have a "normal" childhood. They have often had to focus on finding food or caring for siblings or simply trying to stay safe.
With the community center, pool and playground that has already been built, she wants the children at the ranch to have the childhood they always dreamed of. There is also a basketball court that was already on site.
The plan to add the amenities became even more pressing when the ranch started adding younger children.
Construction began three weeks ago.
"We just decided it was the right time," Hubbard said.
She and the organization understood it was a big project to ask supporters for and they have really rallied around it and been ready to make it happen for the children.
The pool will be fenced in for safety. All staff are CPR and first aid certified. In order to use the pool, there must be an adult on duty.
Hubbard said Second Chance is seeking a partner that can offer swim lessons to the children at the ranch at the beginning of each summer.
When completed, the pool will be 20-feett-by-50-feet.
The community center will feature arcade games, pool tables, foosball tables, a theater area, kitchen area, fireplace and imagination area.
Hubbard said they still need help to stretch their budget. They'd like to find partners to donate life jackets, pool furniture, furniture for the community center and kitchen items.
Hubbard is grateful for how supportive the community has been for this project.
The plan is for the community center to be open by spring and the pool to be open for use by summer.
Second Chance would like to hold an event to thank the supporters once the project is complete to let them see what their money and donations have gone toward.
"I want people to see what their donations made happen," Hubbard said.
She added that no matter what dream Second Chance has had for its children, in the 13 years she has been with the organization, the supporters have made it happen from new furniture to a trip to Branson. She believes the Ranch's supporters show how much good there truly is in the world.
Anyone wanting to contribute to the project still can by contacting Second Chance through www.2cyr.org.
"Whenever the community comes together and nobody cares who gets the credit, everybody just wants to help, it is incredible what can be achieved," Hubbard said.