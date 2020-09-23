The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant is holding the Rummaging for Great Futures Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday at the Bishop Park location, 6401 Boone Road in Bryant.
The Clubs are accepting donations of new and gently used items, but no clothes. Clothes are being provided for the sale by JoAnna A. Boutique. Gracen Caddy, business development and marketing for the Clubs, said there is also nice dishware, furniture and more available to purchase.
She asks anyone wishing to donate call her at 501-653-5437 or email gracen@bryantbgc.org.
If the weather permits, the sale will take place outside.
The Clubs plans to follow all Arkansas Department of Health guidelines to keep both shoppers and those running the sale safe.
Throughout the week, Caddy plans to post some of the items that will be for sale on the event Facebook page.