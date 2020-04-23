Recycle Saline's Youth Environment Ambassador program, also known as YEA! Teams, has chosen one Leader of the Year and three Youth of the Year honorees for 2020.
Normally, these honors are announced during YEA!'s annual Re-fashion Bash, but due to COVID-19, that event has been postponed.
YEA! Team are in all Saline County schools and are led by teachers and students that work to promote and educate students about environmental issues and recycling. The teams also organize the school’s recycling efforts, and take part in hands-on recycling activities. Another important part of the program is that members of each school YEA! Team join in community volunteer opportunities.
For the leader and youth honors, YEA! selects someone that goes above and beyond for their school program and the overall program as a whole.
This year’s YEA! Team Leader of the Year is Jennifer Rankin at Hurricane Creek Elementary. Rankin has been a part of the YEA! Team program since the 2017-2018 school year. Since she started with the program, Rankin has developed a strong team that shows up in full force to recycle events and are always eager to help.
Rankin has many YEA! Team activities that her students participate in such as TREX plastic recycling, the Recycling Art Contest, and hosting theme days for America Recycles Day and Earth Day. Hurricane Creek YEA! Team has been active in the annual Re-Fashion Bash by volunteering and participating in creating designs for the show, even having some winners.
“Jennifer has been a great asset to the program, and I’m very appreciative of her hard work to her YEA! Team and the overall program,” said Tiffany Dunn, executive director of Recycle Saline.
Three students have also been recognized as YEA! Students of the Year.
Jaelyn Rivera was nominated by her YEA! Team Leader Judi Copley.
"For the last four years, Jaelyn Rivera has been a quiet leader in our Davis Elementary YEA Team,” Copley said. “I asked her to join as a second grader because of the leadership qualities she already displayed at that young age. As a fifth grader, she continued to lead and inspire others to become good stewards of their community and world, in fact I believe this is a deep part of her personal beliefs and not just because she is a club member."
Copley added that Rivera educates her classmates and other students and meticulously goes through collected recycling to make sure it is all viable. Her inspiration to others is so great, her younger sister now proudly wears Jaelyn’s old YEA Team shirt and her father and family friend helped all day when the team participated in creating their outdoor classroom.
“I proudly nominate Jaelyn Rivera to be the Saline County YEA Team Student of the Year,” Copley said.
Nathaniel Garrigus, a fifth grader at Parkway Elementary was nominated by YEA! Team Leader Lonya Robertson.
"Nathaniel is a fifth grade student who always shows leadership making sure the campus recycling is running smoothly," Robertson said. "He takes initiative to troubleshoot things that are not running as effectively as they should and will problem solve without asking for help. He also serves as security for the fourth grade members to make sure that they are safely recycling and complete their jobs."
Uriely Paez, a fourth grade student at Parkway Elementary, was also nominated by Robertson.
"Uriely is a talented artist that participates in all the activities we sponsor," Robertson said. "She also recycles for classrooms every week. She comes to meetings with a positive attitude and is a great role model to others."
"Congratulations, to our 2020 Recycle Saline YEA! Team Leaders and Students of the Year," Dunn said.