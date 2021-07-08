The Lancaster Animal Project will host a fun-filled event of relaxation and puppy snuggles at the amphitheater in Tyndall Park on Saturday.
The second annual Yoga Poses and Puppy Noses event will be held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will feature a yoga class led by Robyn Henderson, of Natural State Namaste along with a number of puppies that roam and play with eventgoers throughout the class. All puppies will also be available for adoption.
“Our first event was a huge success and people were asking for a second event the same day,” said Jennifer Lancaster, executive director of TLAP. “We had many people show up and the yoga hour was filed with fun and laughs.”
The yoga class will be a beginner level class, so those who are not familiar with the activity are welcome to come and give it a try. Lancaster added that she is thrilled Henderson will again be leading the class.
“My 4-year-old will be joining us in the yoga session,” Lancaster said. “Most of the people who will be attending are new to yoga, so don't be intimidated. This will be a very relaxed, family friendly environment, but everyone needs to bring a sense of humor because you have no idea what may happen with puppies running around.”
Participants may also bring their own dogs or puppies provided that the animals are well-socialized.
“The proceeds from the event go to The Lancaster Animal Project, a 501(c)(3) organization,” Lancaster said. “The proceeds will be used to cover the expenses for a dog that escaped an abusive home with his mom. The shelter they escaped to could not accommodate animals, so they called us. We are caring for the dog in an undisclosed location and covering all expenses related to his care until his mom can get back on her feet.”
The puppies up for adoption come from TLAP and their sister rescue group, Adopt-A-Stray, which is headed by Kellie Prichard.
TLAP’s goal is to effect positive change for animals in Arkansas through legislation, grants, spay/neuter programs and rescue efforts. They provide grant funds to assist those in domestic abuse situations. When individuals escape violent domestic situations, pets are often left behind due to the fact that most places providing shelter for people are not equipped to handle pets or do not accept them. Pets left behind are often tortured or killed. TLAP provides temporary financial support for the pets of domestic violence victims. Additionally, TLAP also helps provide grant funds to spay and neuter pets. For more information on the grant projects and TLAP visit www.lancasteranimalproject.com.
Additional sponsors for the event include Judge Stephanie Casady for Court of Appeals, Ragan Kyzer for Saline County Treasurer, Laurie Lang with Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, Brooke Evans with Off Leash K9 Training and K9 Splash n Dash in Bryant.
Brunch will also be provided for participants, and Lancaster is asking that people wishing to attend pre-register for the event in order for the group to properly organize.
Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/yoga-poses-puppy-noses-tickets-158973944347.
More information may also be found on TLAP’s Facebook page, Lancaster Animal Rescue.