In an emotional morning of victim impact statements, family members of Dr. Stanley Kaiser took to the stand in Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips' courtroom to share their thoughts during the sentencing hearing for their loved one's murderer.
Phillip Ray Belcher Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a class A felony, Friday. He was sentenced to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
“Look at these,” said Kathy Kaiser, Stanley’s widow, as she directed Belcher to look at the photos of her murdered husband. “You owe me this. You owe me.”
As Kathy held up photos of her husband before Belcher’s attack, along with photos taken in the hospital showing the gruesome injuries following the incident, Belcher looked down at the table. Only when Kathy demanded that he owed her, would he raise his eyes.
“This is what he looked like after he met you,” Kathy said. “Look at this. Look at this ... look at what you did. Look at what you did. On your best day of your whole life, you could not measure up to be the man my husband was on his worst day. Ever.”
Kathy then paused and took out a clear plastic container of what appeared to be a portion of her husband’s cremated remains.
“One more thing,” Kathy said. “This is just a small part of what I have left of my husband. While you were walking around and enjoying Christmas, my husband had his first heart attack and was dying from that day on.”
Kathy also shared memories of her husband with the court.
“He was my hero, my protector, my best friend, my soul mate and the love of my life,” Kathy said.
A chiropractor for 30 years, Kathy said her husband would go out of his way to provide care for those who needed it despite their ability to pay for treatment.
“He had a passion for helping others,” Kathy said.
Kathy also said that as a result of the trauma from her husband's murder, she had “pushed my family away from me when I needed them most because I was afraid of losing somebody else that I loved so much. I couldn’t bear the thought of going through this again.”
Additionally, Kathy said having to make the decision to take her beloved husband off of life support was the worst thing she ever had to do.
Kaiser died from injuries sustained during an incident with Belcher at the Dollar General located at 20799 Arch Street on Dec. 11, 2017. He sustained multiple skull fractures during the altercation. Belcher punched Kaiser in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete of the parking lot. Kaiser passed away from his injuries Jan. 5, 2018.
Belcher only spoke during Friday’s hearing in response to questions from Judge Phillips, including a request for him to state what happened on the night of Kaiser’s murder.
“I got in an altercation and punched a man in the parking lot of the Dollar General and he died from it,” Belcher said.
In addition to Kaiser’s widow, other family members including Kaiser’s brother-in-law, Allen Quattlebaum, also took the stand. Quattlebaum read letters submitted on behalf of other family members including Kaiser’s son. Kaiser’s sister, Biance Rauser, also spoke.
“Stan was extremely intelligent, witty, kind, loving and supportive,” said Rauser. “He was the one person in my life which I could 100 percent depend on no matter what.”
Rauser said that Kaiser was a giving individual who, at the time of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, gave free chiropractic care to first responders who responded to the emergency.
Rauser also spoke about the toll her brother’s murder has taken on her and her family.
“This has led to nearly two years of hell for our family,” Rauser told the court.
Rauser recalled sitting with her brother in the hospital as he endured seizures stating that it was “the most terrifying moment of my entire life”.
Rauser also spoke directly to Belcher.
“Phillip Belcher,” Rauser said. “Your violent actions were a death sentence to my brother Stan and a life sentence of pain for all of us that loved him.”