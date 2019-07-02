One local girl put her love of dogs into action by raising money for the Humane Society of Saline County.
"I just love dogs and I want to help dogs who do not have a home," said Maddison Richards, who is 8 years old.
She sold cookies, brownies and bundt cakes over the weekend of June 21 to raise $100 for the Humane Society.
Richards' own dog, Marco, is a rescue that she thinks is mostly beagle. She has had him for two years after she adopted him from the Bryant Animal Shelter.
"I walked in and I saw him," she said, adding the family had not even gotten in the door when she said "that's my dog."
The Caldwell Elementary School student held a fundraiser selling lemonade last year for the Bryant Animal Shelter. She thinks she will do another fundraiser next year.
She said she is crazy about dogs and spends her time either drawing Marco or other dogs.
Richards wants people to know animals shelters and places like the Humane Society need help.
"It is important to help animals," she said.
Anyone looking for a pet or wishing to make a donation can contact the Humane Society, which is located at 7600 Bauxite Highway in Bauxite or by calling 501-557-5518.