In an emotional press conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey thanked the anonymous woman who surrendered her baby through the baby box located at Fire Station No. 3 in Benton.
“Today I want this mother to know, 'Your baby is healthy and your baby is safe,'” Kelsey said.
The child was surrendered May 24 and is the first to be surrendered through the Safe Haven Baby Box in the state.
“I am in awe of you,” Kelsey said of the anonymous mother. “I know that your heart had to have been breaking and tears were probably running down your face … I know that you probably felt that your heart was being ripped from your chest and I know that one day you will find peace knowing that your child is healthy and safe.”
Kelsey said that she welcomed the good news that a child was safely surrendered.
“In the news lately we’ve had devastation and overwhelming sadness,” Kelsey said. “But today, we are here to speak about a brave mom, a newborn baby and a baby box that worked exactly as it was designed.”
In July 2019, Benton became the first city in the state to install a Safe Haven Baby Box, which is a safety device that goes hand-in-hand with the Arkansas Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to surrender her unwanted newborn 30 days old or younger to an employee at any hospital emergency room or law enforcement agency anonymously without facing prosecution for endangering or abandoning a child.
“It is the only organization in the world today that is saving babies in boxes at fire stations that are manned and that is a good thing,” Kelsey said.
According to Kelsey and Benton Fire Chief Bill Ford, the child was immediately pulled from the box by an on-duty firefighter and was given immediate medical care. After the ambulance arrived on scene minutes later, the child was checked again and then taken to the appropriate hospital where it was given a third examination. Once the baby was determined to be healthy and not in need of additional medical care, the child was placed into the custody of the Department of Child Services which is working on finding the child a forever home.
Ford also added that he was proud of the three firefighters who were on duty and did not hesitate when the silent alarm went off to alert them that a child had been placed in the box. He said that the process “went like clockwork.”
“Last week here at fire station No. 3, a newborn baby was safely, legally and anonymously surrendered under the Arkansas Safe Haven Law and Safe Haven Baby Box number 15 in the country,” Kelsey said.
The boxes are a labor of love and a very personal project to Kelsey. In 1972, Kelsey’s mother was brutally attacked, raped and left on the side of the road to die at the age of 17. While her attacker was arrested and charged, six weeks later, she discovered she was pregnant.
“Back in the '70s, if you were unwed, pregnant and still in high school, the entire family was looked at differently,” Kelsey said to the Benton City Council in 2019.
Kelsey’s mother abandoned her two hours after she was born.
“My biological father is a rapist and I don’t even know my ethnicity,” Kelsey said last year. “I was dropped at a hospital and handed over to a nurse even though there was no Safe Haven Law in 1973. I was one of the lucky ones. Some of these babies being dumped are not lucky.”
The device is a box installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. The box has an exterior door that locks automatically upon a baby being placed inside. An interior door then allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the building.
The boxes are in a climate-controlled environment with three trip switches which are activated when the door is accessed from the outside. The newborn in the box activates a motion sensor or when a visible button is pushed by the person who wishes to relinquish custody of the child.
“I know this decision was not easy for you and I know that you did everything in your power to keep your baby safe and healthy so another couple could love your child as much as you do,” Kelsey said Friday. “I know that this baby one day will thank you as I have thanked my own birth mom.”
Kelsey called the mother selfless and heroic and also encouraged her to reach out to SHBB if she is in need of medical care, counseling or other services. Of the seven babies that have been surrendered through the program across the country, Kelsey said that all of the mothers have one thing in common — they loved their babies — but were facing a crisis that she or those attending the event may never understand.
“I want to tell you how thankful I am for the mom who came here and surrendered her child,” Kelsey said.
There have been some questions concerning why a press conference was scheduled to discuss the child when the purpose of the box is for the mother to safely and anonymously surrender her child. Kelsey addressed that by saying that of the seven babies surrendered, five of the mothers contacted the organization later to request additional help and to say "thank you."
“All five were thankful that a press conference was held so that they could hear the news that their baby was healthy and safe,” Kelsey said.
Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson and state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe also gave thanks for the baby boxes and the choices the mothers have made to safely and legally surrender their children.
Benton City Attorney Brent Houston, who filled in for Mayor Tom Farmer, also praised the mother for making the choice to surrender her child safely through the baby box and choosing life for her child. He thanked the firefighters for providing care for the child, along with the ambulance personnel.
“We are also thankful for our mayor and for members of the city council who fully supported and encouraged this project,” Houston said.
Janet Dixon, of New Beginnings Pregnancy Resource Center, also spoke and encouraged other women who may be facing a crisis pregnancy to reach out to them for help and that help is available 24 hours a day and free of charge. To contact New Beginnings, visit nbpregnancy.com or call 501-315-5557.
In closing, Kelsey told the story known as the “Starfish Story” in which a young boy was observed repeatedly picking up starfish on the beach and throwing them back into the ocean so that they would not die. An older man observed his actions and asked why he was trying to do that when there were millions of starfish on the beach and that he could not possibly make a difference.
“This little boy picked up another starfish and he threw it into the water,” Kelsey said. “He said, ‘I made a difference to that one.’ The city of Benton last week was that little boy that made a difference in one person's life.”