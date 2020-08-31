A local program is seeking to partner with employers to provide work experience for youth and young adults.
Orlando Freeman, career consultant, said the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services is working to help qualified young people ages 16 to 24 who have one of eight qualifying barriers to meet their educational and vocational goals.
The program is through the Workforce Innovations Opportunities Act.
"WIOA promotes alignment of workforce development programs with regional economic development strategies to meet the needs of local and regional employers," the ADW website reads.
Freeman said these are people who have dropped out of school or they may have graduated but have something preventing them from achieving their goals.
The program wants to help participants gain work history and skills they can use going forward. Orlando hopes it will also help motivate participants to eventually move on to unsubsidized work.
He explained that when they partner with a work site, they enter into a work site agreement. The employer agrees to train the individual. The program pays the salary of the participant.
The work will also help the participant understand the importance of being punctual, follow instructions and be a good employee.
Freeman said the jobs may be anything from secretarial to janitorial. The program is looking for in-demand training.
He called the program a win win for both the young adult and the employer.
He believes an extra benefit to the employer is taking part shows they are interested in the youth of the community.
The program offers other services as well to help the participants meet their personal goals.
Freeman said partners are important to the program.
In the past, the program has worked with non-profit organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County and the Central Arkansas Development Council and other organizations, such as the city of Benton and the Saline County Road Department.
Those interested in becoming an employment partner can reach Freeman at 501-315-7702 or email orlando.freeman@capdd.org.
Form more information visit www. workforcear.com.