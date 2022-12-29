Zac Dunlap Band to headline New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Little Rock-based musician Zac Dunlap and his band will headline the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Benton on Saturday.
This year ACDI and the city of Benton have partnered to host a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop event at the ACDI Headquarters, 403 N. Main Street in Benton. The night’s festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and will run until its officially 2023.
Admission to the event is free.
Dunlap is a Nashville recording artist from Little Rock and is the founder of the Zac Dunlap Band.
Before his career in music began, Dunlap attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where he worked with the Razorback football program from 2008-10. After he returned to Little Rock, Dunlap began pursuing his musical career and he has not stopped since, according to the website, thejettwayperformance.com.
Dunlap is a four-time Arkansas CMA Winner Arkansas Entertainer of the Year, and is the founder and owner of Jettway Performance.
Bands from Jettway Performance will begin entertaining the crowd at 5 p.m.
The Zac Dunlap Band performs all over the mid-south and has opened and performed with megastar acts such as Brad Paisley, syndicated radio host Bobby Bones, Sister Hazel, MC Hammer, Corey Smith, Thompson Square, Granger Smith and The Lacs, according to the website.
Besides being an award-winning musician, Dunlap is also an advocate for many charities around the state.
Saturday’s event will also be a fundraiser for Bright Futures in Benton.
Bright Futures Benton is a community initiative withinBenton School District that streamlines school, community, human service, and business resources to meet the needs of our students within 24 hours, according to the district website, bentonschools.org. When students have their needs met, it becomes easier for them to be successful in school both academically and socially.
Student needs are identified by school staff and then referred to Bright Futures Benton. Each need that is not filled through existing resources is posted on the Bright Futures Benton Facebook page. Confidentiality is a priority. ACDI has partnered with Bright Futures and will collect monetary donations. Also, a percentage of all food and drink sales will go to support kids who need assistance in the Saline County community.
Along with the musical entertainment, the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will offer games for grownups and kids, food, a light show and fireworks.
This free event will feature a large kids area with a rock climbing wall, bouncy house, and inflatable obstacle course. There will also be an adult games area with bags, giant Jenga, and other games.
Security will be on hand for the evening. Police officers will be patrolling in around the event to ensure the safety of those in attendance. No outside food or beverage is allowed. The event will have limited seating, but people are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs.