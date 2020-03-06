ABC News Chief Meteorologist and author Ginger Zee will be the keynote speaker at the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.
A wine reception will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by the banquet beginning at 6:30 p.m.
"The banquet is our annual event where a great number of our members come together," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
She added it is a great networking opportunity for the members who attend.
Zee was chosen to speak because she provides a different perspective, according to McCormick, adding the committee looked through lots of video and biographies when searching for this year's speaker.
"She really stood out as someone relatable and has been through so much in her life," McCormick said.
Zee is the first female meteorologist at a network. She covers weather on "Good Morning America" and hosts the digital series "Food Forecast."
She competed on season 22 of "Dancing with the Stars," during which she placed third.
She is the author of "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them I am One."
Zee regularly speaks about her struggles with abuse and mental health. She uses those struggles to help others.
She is also the mother of two boys.
"I think (her speech) will be very motivating," McCormick said.
For those who do not want to drink wine during the reception, water and coffee will be available.
Vibrant Occasions will cater a meal of black Angus steak with chasseur sauce, roasted carrots, gourmet macaroni and cheese, salad and a roll. There will also be a vegetarian option.
The banquet sponsors are Jones, Pear Tree Wealth Management LLC, First Security Bank, ARcare, Ashley Homestore, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, CDI Contractors, Everett Buick GMC, McCauley Services, Smith-Benton Funeral Home and Sykes.
For information regarding tickets still available for the event, call McCormick at the Benton Chamber at 501-860-7002.