The Bryant Board of Zoning and Adjustment met Monday, followed by the Planning Commission.
The Zoning meeting was short and focused on a public hearing for a variance request for 1400 N. Reynolds Rd. Property owner Jim Hastings presented his request.
He was asking for a variance on the setback requirement for commercial property and an extension on the expiration of that variance.
He explained his lot is uniquely shaped and a three-times multiplier on setbacks, which is currently required by the city code for properties like his, would cause a hardship causing it to be impossible to develop the land. He believes while the current properties around his are zoned residential, they will eventually also be commercial.
He would like to sell the property but feels the current requirements would make that difficult.
Currently, the variance would end in six months. Hastings said for commercial properties, six months is a tight time frame, especially if he is trying to sell it. He believes the time frame for commercial variances should be longer.
The board discussed the best time frame and decided 18 month is more practical.
Both the variance and extension were approved.
The meeting moved on to Planning Commission.
Commissioner Jim Erwin announced that Commissioner Ken Brunt has resigned from Ward 3 due to moving out of the ward. City Planner Colton Leonard said the city will begin accepting resumes to fill the position. Anyone interested can send a resume to Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.
The commission held a public hearing for rezoning 5901 Boone Rd. from PUD to R1S.
Jonathan Hope, of Hope Consulting, represented the applicant. He said the property had become PUD in 2014 when a developer wanted to develop it, but the wetland mitigation costs caused it to be dropped. Changing this zoning allows a new design for the property around the wetlands.
The commission explained PUD would have meant a very dense development. R1S allows for small lots to be developed for single-family homes.
Ward 1 Commissioner Lance Penfield said this change fits better with the Bryant Comprehensive Plan.
One neighbor spoke to learn more about the project. He was satisfied.
A discussion of Hurricane Gardens phase two's final plat was removed from the agenda at the applicant's request.
Hope also represented 4910 Springhill Rd. in its request to approve a subdivision plat and half street improvement waiver.
The property is being split into two. Lot one will be commercial and lot two will be a residence.
At issue in the discussion was if both lots would be required to build a sidewalk or multiuse trail if approved.
The commissioners were concerned if a waiver was granted, it would set a precedence.
Hope asked the waiver be granted for lot two and not lot one, which the commission approved.
The rezoning was approved and will go to the City Council for final approval.
Other business included:
• Approving a sign for Malvern National Bank Plaza contingent on the utility department approving the location.
• Approving signage for Arkansas Heart Hospital.
• A final plat for Kensington Place phase two.