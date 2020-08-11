Benton leaders will participate in a virtual Dialogue on Race: Equity in Education, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This is the second such event and will be livestreamed via Facebook.
“The purpose of the dialogue is to gain insight and understanding into our own beliefs, and to come to a new understanding of the issue of race,” said Organizer Robin Freeman.
The dialogue will be livestreamed on the following Facebook pages:
• Common Ground Saline County: Peace, Justice and Unity for All @commongroundsalinecounty.
• Robin Freeman robin.freeman.182.
• Benton Arkansas - Benton Proud @timeforBenton.
The guiding question of the panel is “How do we ensure students and families of color know they belong here and that we’re in their corner?
Panelists include:
• Dr. Mike Skelton, Superintendent, Benton School District.
• Candace Johnson, educator, Benton Junior High.
• Dr. Andy Allison, Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
• Tamiko Johnson, BSW.
• Tamario Beaugard and Tarek Beaugard, former students.
• Yajaira Tapia, parent.
• Gabe Rhynes, counselor, Howard Perrin Elementary.
• Marcelles Nash, junior, Benton High School.
• Benton Mayor Tom Farmer (invited).
The discussion will be facilitated by Freeman, director of the University of Arkansas CURRENTS, and co-facilitated by Veronica Jackson, a consultant. The discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. with panelists responding to questions they have previously received.
Panelists will join by Zoom.
The dialogues are planned by members of the group “Common Ground Saline County: Peace,
Justice and Unity for All,” which formed after hosting a peaceful racial justice demonstration
June 5. The group also hosted a virtual town hall meeting June 16 and July 30.
In addition to dialogues, the group plans on hosting small group discussions based on the curriculum “Be the Bridge.”
The community is invited to sign up for a small group by contacting Janet Dixon at j928dixon@gmail.com or 501-317-6449. The cost for participation is $10 and covers the cost of the book.
The Dialogue on Race is a forum designed to draw participants from as many parts of the community as possible to exchange information face-to-face, share personal stories and experiences, honestly express perspectives, clarify viewpoints and develop solutions to community concerns.
A final dialogue is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27,and is titled “Our Beloved Community.”
The group will submit lessons learned and a list of recommended changes to Farmer and community leaders once dialogues have concluded.