A Benton School bus that was transporting band members to a concert Tuesday became entangled in a power line. Luckily, there were no injuries and all of students were able to be transferred to another bus. The band was still able to perform as well.
Benton Public Schools released a statement on the incident.
“A Benton School Bus hit power lines on Tuesday. Students on the bus were uninjured, and were transferred to another bus after clearance from power company,” the statement reads.
Spokesperson Isabella Bradley also confirmed there were no injuries and that everyone is safe.