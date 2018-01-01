Council OKs agreement with Verizon

The Benton City Council has approved a franchise agreement with MCI/Verizon to bring low-cost, high-speed fiber optic internet solutions to the city.

The decision was agreed upon during Monday's meeting.

Talks concerning the possible agreement have been ongoing for several months. The Community Services Committee approved the ordinance during an Aug. 6 meeting.

The committee tabled the issue during a May meeting in order to explore the possibility of the splitting of the original request into to separate parts. The committee would consider the franchise agreement while the pole rental agreement would be handled by the Benton Public Utilities Commission. Since that time, Verizon has decided to go underground which has eliminated the need for a pole rental agreement.

During the pre-council agenda meeting, City Attorney Brent Houston outlined the changes that have been made to the agreement and that the concerns had been worked out in the city’s favor.

“We had some contract issues between us and Verzion," Houston said. "We have worked those things out and we have worked them out in the city’s favor. We have increased their rate to the same rate that Fidelity and AT&T charge. It’s all square and everybody is being treated the same.”

Houston added that one other aspect that was of concern to both the city and Verizion was control over the placement of the line.

“We have an agreement with them that the city will approve this locations before the lines go in,” Houston said. “Most of the line will be underground, but there may be a few instances where they’re above ground and we’ve worked those things out.”

The agreement states that Verizon will pay the city a franchise tax in an amount equal to 5 percent of basic local voice service excluding extension, terminal equipment, toll, yellow page and other miscellaneous equipment revenues within the corporate boundaries of the city.

Additionally, if Verizon/MCImetro begins providing cable TV to video services, the company will pay the city a municipal franchise adjustment fee in the amount equal to 5 percent of MCImetro’s annual gross revenues, before taxes, derived from sale to all consumers for the basic maintenance and services charges.

According to Houston, Verizon is currently working in another community at the moment, but will be heading this way soon.

Houston stated in a meeting earlier this year that by moving forward with this agreement it will give businesses in the area another alternative for internet solutions, as well as the potential for increasing and improving the services that are currently available in the community.

The vote was unanimous.

Alderman Kerry Murphy did not attend the council meeting.

In addition to the franchise agreement the council approved the reappointment of four member commissioners to the Benton Historic District Commission.

The re-appointments include:

•Mary Kay Mooney.

•Shelly Reed.

•Kevin Malone.

•Alissa Turner.

Other items approved include:

•An ordinance waving construction related fees for the construction of the Urban Air Recreation facility.

•An ordinance authorizing the Benton A&P Commission to employ a code enforcement officer to help enforce the A&P tax levied by the Benton City Council; establishing penalties for certain violations of the ordinances pertaining to the A&P tax.

•A resolution setting a public hearing to discuss vacating a utility easement located along the south property line of lot 70 and north property line of lot 71, Northshore at Hurricane Lake Estates subdivision, phase three.

All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.