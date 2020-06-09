Saline County officially opened a new unique type of restaurant today with the addition of Chicken Salad Chick.
I feel I must confess. I did not want to try it. I don't like chicken salad. Or at least, I thought I didn't.
I can honestly say, Chicken Salad Chick has changed my mind.
While the restaurant offers the traditional chicken salad options and the ones with fruits and nuts, it also offers some really unique flavors — from a barbecue flavor called Barbie-Q, to a buffalo chicken option called Buffalo Barclay.
In total, it offers 13 types of chicken salad, plus pimiento cheese, egg salad, a turkey club and turkey pesto.
The chicken salad can be served alone, a good choice for those avoiding carbs, or on bread as a sandwich. There is even a chicken salad classic salad option where the scoop goes on a traditional salad.
I tried the Sassy Scotty, which I was told is one of the most popular choices. It is chicken salad with ranch, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. I got it on white bread.
I took a bite into a sample, which is available so you get an idea what its like before ordering, and I was surprised. It tasted like no chicken salad I ever had tried before. In fact, I thought it was more like a loaded baked potato salad — minus the potatoes. It was yummy.
So they put a scoop between two thick slices of white bread. I thought the bread was great, though a bit crusty for my taste, but some people like that.
I was expecting a dainty little sandwich that would leave me wanting more. I was wrong. In fact, because I made my meal a trio with a side and a soup, I ended up only eating half and taking the other half home. It was surprisingly filling.
Speaking of sides, this isn't some place that puts a couple chips on the plate and calls it a side. Diners can choose broccoli salad, grape salad, pasta salad, fresh fruit or mac n' cheese. I went with the pasta salad. It was a nice balance with the sandwich.
The third item of the trio was loaded potato soup. Chicken salad chick offers potato soup every day with a second soup option that changes based on the day of the week.
I thought it was a nice potato soup. A generous portion of bacon pieces topped a creamy, cheesy soup. It could have used a few more chunks of actual potato, but overall it was good.
For those who aren't sure what they would get coming in, Chicken Salad Chick's new staff is friendly and accommodating. The cashiers are willing to go over all the options to help diners make their choice.
It's light green walls decorated with photos of local Saline County spots give it a nice relaxing atmosphere.
It comes across as a great place to grab a quick lunch or enjoy a meal to catch up with friends.
While diners weren't asked to pay for their meals during the soft opening, they did have the option of making a donation to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
For my meal, the cashier told me it would have come in just over $13 had it been a normal day. Diners can go cheaper. There are also pricier options. I think with the trio and a drink added, that is probably going to be an average meal price.
Overall, I think Chicken Salad Chick, located at 20370 Interstate 30 N., Suite 101, in Benton, is an interesting addition to the Saline County food landscape.