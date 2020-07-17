Bravo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Bravo.
It took you long enough, but you finally mandated masks across the state of Arkansas. I know you did it begrudgingly, but thanks for finally stepping up. I won't dive into the fact that your announcement came a day after Walmart, and other huge retail stores, announced the mandating of masks beginning Monday, which is the day you will sign the executive order enforcing the mandate, but again, thank you for doing it.
Just think if you mandated in early May when you opened the state for Phase 1, or even a month ago when you forced us into Phase 2 with cases spiking. How many Arkansas lives could have been saved?
But, I'm not letting you off the hook that easily. There is still the fact that cases are spiking and your want for in-person instruction for school this fall still leaves many questions. No doubt, it is important your mask mandate comes a full month before school begins, though it should have been earlier, but as you even said yourself in your press conference Thursday, wearing a mask does not guarantee cases will go down right away.
You cited California and Louisiana where cases went way up even after a mask mandate.
Again, thank you, Asa, but I'll stop talking directly to you now.
Back to in-person schooling this fall. The Arkansas Education Association completed a recent survey (Return to Learn: Arkansas Educator Survey) of more than 6,100 educators across the state and the vast majority are not comfortable, to say the least, returning to in-person instruction. One statistic that stood out was the question, "Thinking about the grade level(s) you work with, how difficult do you think it will be to implement social distancing and other public health practices inside public schools?"
Educators said it would be very difficult or at least somewhat difficult to social distance at a 98-percent clip.
Teachers know, they've been through it and most are scared to return to in-person learning.
On the question, "How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for students' families?"
More than 90 percent said they were very concerned or at least concerned, and on the question, "How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for fellow school employees?" another 91 percent were concerned or very concerned.
Though those questions garnered the highest percentages in the survey, those educators concerned with the dangers of COVID-19 in some form or fashion were consistently between 80 and 90 percent.
I think educators should be scared for in-person instruction. Since July 1, Arkansas has seen 8,233 new cases of the coronavirus in just 16 days. During the first two months of the pandemic, from March 12 (when Hutchinson first enacted social-distancing restrictions) through May 12, the state had just 4,043 total cases. Some may say, and Hutchinson has, that the more cases are from the more testing being done in the past two months, but are you really buying more testing has resulted in more than double the cases in just over the past two weeks than we had in the first two months? Could it be more people are getting sick from the easing of social-distancing restrictions?
Besides, medical professionals have debunked the more tests theory anyway, and even if you don't want to take a doctor or scientist's word for it, how do you explain a 241-percent increase in Arkansas deaths from May 13 to July 12, compared to the first two months? That 241 is the "low" number. Our state has seen a 589-percent increase in hospitalizations and 645-percent increase in people on ventilators in that same time.
And despite these spikes in cases, when Hutchinson was asked Wednesday in Conway if the state would provide hazard pay to educators, faculty and substitute teachers since the state is requiring in-person instruction, his short answer was "no." Here's his long answer:
"Those issues are handled in terms of pay by local school districts," he said. "In terms in whether they should receive hazard pay or not, that again is a local school district decision. You look at the unending list of people, whether it's working in grocery stores, which is an essential industry, whether it's working at the Human Development Center (in Conway), or whether it's working in a bank, there's so many different industries and businesses that come in contact with the public that everyone could make the same case.
"Again, that's something the local school district can make judgements on, but I think that would be hard-pressed to say that everybody that comes into the public should get hazard pay, that's just a difficult proposition to handle from a physical standpoint."
I agree, it is a difficult proposition to handle, just like it's going to be a very difficult proposition to actually socially distance at schools across the state, putting students, families and teachers in harm's way.
And this is just when the questions actually start. There are so many more such as when, not if, a teacher tests positive for COVID and has to quarantine for 14 days, do the students of that teacher have to be tested and quarantine as well? With Hutchinson shirking the responsibility of just implementing but not wanting to be held accountable, I'm sure he'll leave that question to the school districts, too.
•••
Tony Lenahan is the senior sports editor of The Saline Courier. He can be reached via email at tlenahan@bentoncourier.com.