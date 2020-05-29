During my younger days, my late grandmother used to tell me there were two things guaranteed in life — death and paying taxes.
But, one of the most important things she taught me was how everyone was the same, no matter their size, gender or color.
It is a sad realization that the last item on that list carries so much weight to many across this great nation.
Why is color of skin still causing so much tension among blacks and whites?
Most importantly, why are some of the very people sworn to protect us taking the lives of unarmed individuals?
Since Ferguson, Missouri, grabbed America's attention in 2014 with the police killing of Michael Brown, you have heard many more stories and media coverage of other white cops shooting and killing black men.
I am not arguing against most of these being proper use of force. However, a number of them carry what seems to be a different agenda — racial violence.
This brings me to the most recent killing of a Minneapolis man that was unjustifiably killed Memorial Day at the hands of a cop with a record a mile long.
"Police say George Floyd matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at the convenience store," an Associated Press report recalls.
"It was unclear why Floyd was arrested in such a physical way for what would have been a low-level crime. Police in most large cities have backed away from certain arrests to guard against further spread of the virus. The officers in the video were not wearing masks."
Fake cash now equals the death penalty?
What kind of world are we living in?
I don't care if he had a car load of fake money, the man did not deserve to die in the streets while a cop holds his knee to the back of his neck for nearly 10 minutes as he begs for his life.
“Please, please, please I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd is heard telling the officer in a video that has since gone viral.
Multiple videos show Floyd in handcuffs talking to police — but not once resisting or attempting to flee.
It is unclear why Floyd was dropped to the pavement by the officer or why Derek Chauvin refused to take his knee from the man's neck.
This case also has the similar feeling of when Eric Garner, another unarmed black man, who died in 2014 due to a chokehold from police in New York City as he pleaded for his life as he couldn't breathe.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, 38 — and white — took a powerful stand Wednesday, calling for charges and the arrest of Chauvin.
“I've wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey told the AP.
He later added: "I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary.”
The young leader also took to his social media page with the following:
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense."
Mr. Frey, I could not agree more.
News accounts show Chauvin was one of six officers who fired their weapons in the 2006 death of Wayne Reyes, who police said pointed a sawed-off shotgun at officers after stabbing two people. Reyes was shot more than 40 times. Chauvin also shot and wounded a man in 2008 during a struggle after Chauvin and his partner responded to a reported domestic assault, according to AP.
Across the U.S. since 2017, 698 black civilians have been killed by police officers. Cop vs. whites is nearly double at 1,268.
However, look at the population difference among the two. Whites make up nearly 73 percent of America's citizens while blacks hover between 13 and 15 percent, or roughly 48 million.
According to Giffords Law Center, unarmed black civilians are nearly five times more likely to be shot and killed by police than a white civilian.
Also, black civilians are 10 times more likely to be murdered with a gun than whites.
Sad, but true.
The news of Floyd's murder — though not included in the shooting stats — comes weeks after outrage sparked over Ahmaud Arbery being gunned down by a father-son duo in Georgia because "he fit the description" of a man seen in the area.
The kid was running — for exercise — and was met by two shotgun-toting rednecks with an agenda.
Disgusting.
Without the outcry, these two murderers likely would be still sitting at home enjoying freedom, but luckily, after video surfaced two months later, they are finally facing major charges.
We shall see if anything more comes of this case.
I also want to play devil's advocate for the police officers across the nation, especially the men and woman of our wonderful communities here in Saline County.
The job is extremely tense and at times down right scary.
I wouldn't want to do it for a second.
Many more times, the officers in these situations are acting as they are taught and are protecting themselves, as they should.
But when a person of power uses his badge and status as a statement and believes he is untouchable, it puts the honest officers in more harm's way.
Riots have broken out in Minneapolis. Fires are raging. Glass and rocks are being hurled at officers.
It has eerie recollection of when Rodney King was brutally beaten in the streets of Los Angeles and the people of the city rioted and literally burned much of the city to the ground.
These events are foolish and cause much more harm than good. Officers and other law enforcement become even more timid as their lives are put in extra danger, which often leads to more cop vs. civilian actions.
The bottom line is this. As American's — free citizens — we need to stop seeing color and look at people for the person they are.
As my grandmother said, we are all going to die one day. And when that time comes, it will not matter how wealthy you, what you did during your life or the color of your skin — we will all be 6 feet beneath the surface, in a box.
•••
Josh Briggs is the managing editor of The Saline Courier. He can be reached at jbriggs@bentoncourier.com.