For nearly 15 years I have reported on sporting events. From college to high school athletics, my life has been consumed with sports.
This past six months has been a change for every journalist around the world. Learning and implementing new techniques to reporting and finding stories amid a pandemic can be stressful.
Not being on a football sideline or a baseball diamond is gut-wrenching for a veteran sports reporter.
Having written award-winning stories from championship games, devastating losses and uplifting, life-changing events that come from the world of sports, the current situation facing our country and the world is difficult to handle.
However, the upcoming football season being played should be the last item on the agenda.
Nearly 170,000 American's have died due to COVID-19 since March. Thousands more will perish before it is over.
The main topic of discussion the past month has been re-opening schools and making sure football teams kick off come fall.
The blunt answer to what should be done is "cancel all fall sports."
The harsh reality is that it is not safe. Not only for the players, but coaches, fans, personnel — everyone.
The pandemic is not slowing down in the state, let alone the country. With almost 700 new cases daily in Arkansas on average, it is clear things are not moving in the right direction, at least not at a pace where anyone should be considering sending their teenage son or daughter to a sporting event.
Trust me, I am one of the biggest sports fans out there. I want to be in the press box on Friday. I want to report on a likely third straight title for the Hornets, or watch Benton make history yet again. I want to tell the people how Bauxite performs for a first-year coach.
I want all this. But I know it is not safe.
Our school officials are scrambling to make sure our kids go back to school safely. That is only a small part. You have to keep those children safe for the better part of eight months — nearly every day.
Let's somehow say that all of our school districts follow the correct protocols and there are zero cases of COVID-19 from any grade level. That would be great.
However, the local children and educators are not the only ones you have to worry about.
Football teams across the state have anywhere from 50 to 200 players every Friday night — on buses.
Traveling to a school or welcoming in a team poses many more threats.
With minimal practice already, many school districts have halted team workouts due to positive cases and we haven't made it to September. This includes Saline County (Bauxite and Harmony Grove).
It only takes one person to spread the highly contagious virus to an entire team. Those players then return to school Monday and infect a ton others.
It is not a feasible option currently.
Spring football? That should be left on the table, but fall should be canceled.
It starts with leaders. From the governor to school teachers.
Recently, a Benton School Board member unleashed a rant via Facebook concerning the governor's recent mask mandate that was disheartening.
It was stated by the board member that prior to COVID-19 no one wore masks to protect from the flu or worried about spreading the annual illness to loved ones. The board member went on to say that attempts to get President Donald Trump out of office led to this.
Coming from a member of a governing body who ultimately controls a school district's every move, this is not OK.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that an estimated 34,200 died due to the flu from October 2018 to May 2019, according to a report from USA TODAY in April. Those are the most recent numbers as the 2019-20 numbers have not been finalized. America has lost nearly five times that amount due to COVID-19 in five months, according to the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC. For the same time period from 2017 to 2018, an estimated 61,000 perished during the flu season.
Also, the flu has a vaccine that can rapidly prevent the illness, unlike COVID-19.
Schools have announced that masks will be required for on-site instruction. But will this be enforced — especially if a sitting board member is against it?
Since July 1 — as of this writing — Saline County has had 841 positive cases. Of those, 143 are active.
Deaths have also risen from two to seven during that time, including three in the past two weeks.
The local jail had an outbreak in a matter of days where 37 inmates and staff tested positive from one inmate who unknowingly contracted the virus. Imagine a school with thousands in attendance.
Sending a child back to school — for the reason of ultimately being able to play sports — is foolish.
Sports are great for our youth. I was a three-sport athlete in high school and cannot imagine the sadness today's teens are facing.
College scholarships are in jeopardy. Everything these kids have worked for from a young age is at stake.
But is it worth their life? Is it worth them taking the virus home to an elderly family member and possibly causing a death? The likeliness of a student dying is probably slim, but what about the lasting effects the virus is scientifically proven to cause?
I say it's not worth it at all.
Football season should be canceled this fall. Measures should be taken from the governor's office to make sure this happens.
Listen to the doctors who are treating these patients and trust them. Stop making it about politics and "radical agendas." This is not about blue or red.
COVID-19 is real and it is killing our loved ones.
Protect yourself. Be smart. And press on.
•••
