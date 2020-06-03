This year has been a headache from the start.
But the past two weeks have driven most American’s insane. It seems each ticking second continues to get worse throughout our country.
Following the murder – or torture – of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, riots have broken out, buildings have been burned, lives have been taken and much more has been destroyed.
It looks like Rodney King and the Los Angeles riots all over again.
I am not condoning the destruction of property at all. However, I stand with the peaceful protestors as they air their distaste for society and treatment of races of color – predominately the black community.
This group has had a tough life and it didn’t just all of a sudden start. Teenagers, young adults, boomers, senior citizens, nearly every person of color is dealing with race hate in some way in their lives.
It may be being accused of stealing from a local hardware store when all it was was paint-stirring sticks that are free with a purchase. That is a true story from a longtime friend and college classmate. It happened to him. Right here.
It may be the case of being wrongfully pulled over in front of his house because he drives a nice vehicle but lives in an area known for criminal activity. Same friend.
It may also be having an entire – white -- wedding turn on him for packing up early when the bride and groom told him they were leaving and allowed him to do the same. Same black friend in all three instances.
Racial activity and hate is nothing new in America or throughout the world. But to the black community, it is getting really old.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. Today, it is more of a nightmare.
In the case of George Floyd, the story continues to get worse.
On Monday, The New York Times released combined video footage of the incident outside a convenience store in Minneapolis. The nearly 10-minute video shows many different camera angles and gives clear audio unheard before now.
Floyd parked across the street from the store he entered to purchase cigarettes and a number of other items. A few minutes after leaving, he and a friend were approached by store staff claiming the men had paid with a fake $20.
All good. Could be an honest mistake.
When Floyd refused to give back his goods, the clerks decided to call the police.
Still fine.
The crucial point of this is Floyd never left the scene. He didn’t try to flee to keep from being in trouble and he wasn’t scared of the police at this point.
It wasn’t until four officers arrived on scene – two with long records of violence -- that things began to quickly roll down hill. Before even making contact, the first officer immediately pulls his service weapon as he approaches Floyd in the driver’s seat.
Protocol? Highly unlikely.
Though he eventually holsters the weapon, what was the reason to pull a gun if it was nothing more than someone using a fake $20?
Also, in pure daylight?
The video continues on to show officers forcefully dragging Floyd from his vehicle and sitting him down on the side of a nearby building.
Still no resisting or anything of the sort on Floyd’s part.
The slightest “resisting” could be considered when Floyd pleads with officers that he was claustrophobic when they attempt to put him in the car.
Video later shows officers walking Floyd to the other side of the street in cuffs and then putting him in the patrol vehicle after he somehow falls to the ground.
This is another crucial point of the video.
Though already in the patrol car, officers are clearly not happy with Floyd as they drag him out through the other side door and onto the ground, still in cuffs.
This is when two officers hold his legs to the ground while Derek Chauvin holds pressure to his neck for nearly nine minutes – ultimately leading to the man’s unfortunate death.
Floyd is heard – many times – pleading with officers that he cannot breathe – saying “sir” and “please” every time. No foul language or attempts to flee.
This grown man even pleaded for his mother at one point in the video. Heartbreaking.
Also, the officers deny law-abiding citizens their rights when they tell bystanders to stop recording and at one point, Chauvin unholsters what seems to be a Taser.
However, the saddest part of the video, to me, is when the officers ask Floyd what he wants. When Floyd says the officer’s knee is making it to where he can’t breathe, an officer is heard telling him to get up and get in the car.
Really?
How is that supposed to happen when more than 400 pounds of officers are holding him to the pavement?
The entire thing is disgusting, not to mention a life was lost in the making of the video.
The life of an innocent man now believed to be known to Chauvin as a co-worker. The life of an innocent man without a gun, knife, pepper spray or anything else that could be considered life threatening.
The events that have followed are disgusting as well when it comes to looting, setting landmarks and building ablaze and destroying many others properties.
Peaceful protesting is encouraged and respected. Keep it that way. Floyd didn’t die so destruction could occur. His death is a representation that there is still hate in this world by those who need to quickly research the great MLK. History is repeating itself and it is not a good thing.
•••
Josh Briggs is the managing editor of The Saline Courier. He can be reached at jbriggs@bentoncourier.com.